Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.