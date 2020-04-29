Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,378. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,300.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

