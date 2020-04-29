INDINODE One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 46% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. INDINODE has a total market cap of $8,329.31 and $5.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INDINODE has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One INDINODE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INDINODE alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.02441383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00203978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00062495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About INDINODE

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,036,899,308 coins and its circulating supply is 995,890,639 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode. The official website for INDINODE is indinode.me.

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INDINODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INDINODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.