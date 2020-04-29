Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Inflarx stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 889,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,750. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inflarx by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.