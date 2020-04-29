Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 10,956,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.