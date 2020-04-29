Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSG shares. TheStreet upgraded Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 4,089,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,686. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

