Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. 8,956,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,501,971. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

