Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IIPR traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a current ratio of 59.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

