Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.32%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

