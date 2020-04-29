Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,963,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,905,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 362,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.