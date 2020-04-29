Insider Buying: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Buys 2,315 Shares of Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Stan W. Connally bought 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 5,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,908. The stock has a market cap of $337.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCBG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

