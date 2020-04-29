Insider Buying: Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,531,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,815,295.61.

Shares of GEO stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.28. 23,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,874. Geodrill Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

