Insider Buying: Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director John M. Schultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 15,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.50. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.