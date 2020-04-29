Insider Buying: National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988. National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

