Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Ltd (ASX:RYD) Insider Buys 47,998 Shares of Stock

Ryder Capital Ltd (ASX:RYD) insider Peter Constable acquired 47,998 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$60,621.47 ($42,993.95).

Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Peter Constable purchased 152,002 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$196,386.58 ($139,281.27).

Ryder Capital Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of A$1.52 ($1.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.36.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

