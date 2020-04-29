Insider Selling: Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX:JPR) Insider Sells 811,112 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX:JPR) insider Geoffrey Gander sold 811,112 shares of Jupiter Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$158,166.84 ($112,175.06).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. Jupiter Energy Limited has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

About Jupiter Energy

Jupiter Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration, appraisal, development, and production company in Kazakhstan. It owns a 100% interest in Block 31, an exploration permit covering an area of 123 km square located in the Mangistau Basin, South West Kazakhstan. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

