Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Update

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 466,564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 109,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $314.53 million, a P/E ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

