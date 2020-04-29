Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

