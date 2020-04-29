International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given News Impact Rating of 3.00

Media headlines about International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. International Consolidated Airlns Grp earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230.30 ($3.03). The stock had a trading volume of 34,720,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 492.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Commerzbank cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 527.81 ($6.94).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

