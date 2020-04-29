Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Invacare has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Invacare’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IVC opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $252.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44. Invacare has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

