Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 21,239,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,844,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

In other news, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,244,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,505,000 after purchasing an additional 185,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,984,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.