Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 17.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

