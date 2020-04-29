Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Acquires $133,003.26 in Stock

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 5,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,592. Investar Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISTR. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 172,796 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Investar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

