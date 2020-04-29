Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 29th (ALKS, ARR, BPMC, CIM, CR, FIX, FRE, GOOG, GOOGL, KDP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 29th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura Instinet. Nomura Instinet currently has a $1,700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,680.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $1,505.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,340.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $1,550.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,400.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

