Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 29th (ANTM, ATH, BBD.B, CVE, DXC, EXE, FLR, FM, IMO, MTH)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 29th:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $306.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.50.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC Technology is benefiting from strength in the digital business, driven by Luxoft. Partnerships also helped it expand in the cloud computing space. Further, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. However, a continued decline in the traditional infrastructure business and currency headwinds affected revenues during the quarter. Moreover, the GBS segment’s margins are expected to contract due to continued digital hiring and expansion of digital capabilities. Also, disruptions related to strategic alternatives, which the company plans to undertake, are expected to hurt the fiscal 2020 top line. Further, currency headwinds and delays in completion of deals are key concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fluor dipped 37.9% so far this year. On Feb 18, 2020, the company announced preliminary fourth-quarter and 2019 numbers for a few metrics. It also announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation of its past accounting and financial reports, and has requested supporting documents for project-related charges recorded in second-quarter 2019. Moreover, Fluor has started the internal review of business and does not expect to file its annual report prior to the end of February 2020. Meanwhile, Fluor has announced the retention of the Government business as it gained confidence in its solid liquidity position and viable options for generating cash flow. The company expects adjusted earnings, excluding restructuring expenses and NuScale, within $1.40-$1.60 per share for 2020.”

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$10.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$31.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

