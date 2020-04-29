Investors Buy Large Volume of Mondelez International Call Options (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,988 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 797% compared to the average daily volume of 1,002 call options.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

