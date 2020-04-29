Investors Buy Large Volume of TG Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,304 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 799% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 put options.

TGTX opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

