Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 837% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Trupanion stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.67 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $186,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $262,589.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,814. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

