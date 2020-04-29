IONChain (IONC) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $413,280.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

