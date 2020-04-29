Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

