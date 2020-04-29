Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

Iqvia stock opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Iqvia by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

