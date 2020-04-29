Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Lowered to $28.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRDM. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of IRDM opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.70. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after buying an additional 1,271,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,507,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,226,000 after purchasing an additional 582,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 525,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,873,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

