iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Trimmed by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 2.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,709,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 759,340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 681,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,599. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.