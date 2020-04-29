iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $51,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,381,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. 4,818,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

