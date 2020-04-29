iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises about 3.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,408,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,020,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,252,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,675,000 after acquiring an additional 36,410 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 890,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 235,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 639,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 60,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. 397,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,838. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

