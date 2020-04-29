iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,721,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after buying an additional 612,671 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,559,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 703,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

