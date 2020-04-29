iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,755,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,711,544. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

