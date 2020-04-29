iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Cut by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

