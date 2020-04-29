iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,156,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

