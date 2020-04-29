Iungo (ING) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. Iungo has a market capitalization of $16,618.87 and $1.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.04250401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00060668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00036689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003008 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

