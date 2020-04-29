J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Short Interest Update

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 157,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J Alexanders stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. J Alexanders has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $63.44 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

