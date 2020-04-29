Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,457,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,778,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.62. The firm has a market cap of $288.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

