JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98,291 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of JD.Com worth $112,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,313,862. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

