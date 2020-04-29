Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s previous close.

JEN has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.86 ($31.23).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.05 ($22.15). The company had a trading volume of 206,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.35 and a 200-day moving average of €23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a 1-year high of €35.65 ($41.45).

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.