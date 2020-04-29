Jewel Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and $35,572.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.39 or 0.02396639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00198707 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061980 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

