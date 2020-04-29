JMP Securities Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $710.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $750.00 to $710.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $27.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,630. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $599.40 and its 200 day moving average is $617.51. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $482.10 and a 12-month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,617,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5,124.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CoStar Group by 1,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,210,000 after acquiring an additional 637,278 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,859,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,312,000 after purchasing an additional 503,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 758.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 446,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after acquiring an additional 394,486 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

