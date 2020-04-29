JMP Securities Trims Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Target Price to $26.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s current price.

ENVA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE ENVA traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,779. Enova International has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Enova International’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $390,800.00. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $493,525. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Enova International by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 76,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,123.6% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

