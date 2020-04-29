John W. Giambalvo Acquires 1,000 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

CVLY stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 321,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 95,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

