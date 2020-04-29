Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 264.8% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 233,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

