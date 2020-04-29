Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $246,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 79.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $808,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 69,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.